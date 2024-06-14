Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

