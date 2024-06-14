Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 124850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$39.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.19.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.