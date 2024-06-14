National Bankshares Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.54.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.85. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

