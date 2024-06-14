Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0467 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,029.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00077837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011134 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

