NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
