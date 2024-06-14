NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $332.51 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00008327 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion and $332.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,600,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,240,090 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,499,565 with 1,088,164,467 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.87692257 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $263,991,012.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.