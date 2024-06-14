Needham & Company LLC Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $57.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

