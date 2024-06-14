Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $603.02 million and approximately $21.68 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00649063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00119466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00255288 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00076006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,031,483,824 coins and its circulating supply is 44,348,966,423 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

