NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NEE stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

