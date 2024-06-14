NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

