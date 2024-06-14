NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

