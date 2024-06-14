Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

TH opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

