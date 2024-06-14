Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 703,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

