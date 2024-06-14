Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 48,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,875.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,637,736.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,710 shares of company stock worth $58,604. Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUTX remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,181. The company has a market cap of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

