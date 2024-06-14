NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.84 and last traded at $132.03. 102,518,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 489,584,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

