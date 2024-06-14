NXM Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.01 or 1.00113727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

