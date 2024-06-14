Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director John Brydson Purchases 25,000 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:OBE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$12.37.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of C$177.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

