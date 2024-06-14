Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.42

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 288777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

