Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

