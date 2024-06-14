Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.12 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 174.75 ($2.23). Approximately 114,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 241,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.22).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard King purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,340 ($5,526.55). In related news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,088.37 ($6,479.52). Also, insider Richard King bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,340 ($5,526.55). Insiders have bought a total of 8,541 shares of company stock worth $1,332,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

