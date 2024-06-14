Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

Shares of ODFL opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

