Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.31-1.35 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $139.74 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

