Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

