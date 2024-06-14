Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 8.2%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. 22,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 32,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Orex Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.61.
Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Orex Minerals Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.
