Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,922 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources makes up approximately 18.8% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned 0.55% of Permian Resources worth $57,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 10,217,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

