Palogic Value Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,438,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,924. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.