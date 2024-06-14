Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 653,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 530,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

