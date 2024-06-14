Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 673,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

