Palogic Value Management L.P. Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 366,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitford Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,011,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

