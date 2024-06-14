Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.17 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,488. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.