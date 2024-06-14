Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.