Pariax LLC Decreases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pariax LLC reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 0.7% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $12,361,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NIO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 27,178,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,720,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

