Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises 4.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Autoliv worth $47,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 98,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.69. 1,248,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,047. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

