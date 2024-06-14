Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 543,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,898,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 510,358 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after buying an additional 808,244 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,398.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $594,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,010 shares of company stock worth $3,477,260. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,519,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,443. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

View Our Latest Report on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.