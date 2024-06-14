Park West Asset Management LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,916 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute accounts for about 2.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 5.32% of Universal Technical Institute worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 425,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.