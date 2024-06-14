Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Increased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $25.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.96. 1,143,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

