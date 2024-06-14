Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 76,823 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 285.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,823 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 3.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:INSP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

