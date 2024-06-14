Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,313 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 342,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

