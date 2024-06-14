Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,512. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

