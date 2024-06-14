Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 730,844 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,844 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of Applied Therapeutics worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $975,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

APLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,628. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $601.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLT shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

