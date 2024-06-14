Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 737,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.17. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

