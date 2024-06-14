Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $4,878,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 86,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 315,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.90. 44,389,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,488,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

