Parkwood LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Global-E Online by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Global-E Online Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 799,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,922. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
