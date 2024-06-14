Parkwood LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 2,244,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

