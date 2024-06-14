Parkwood LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.20. 5,530,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.