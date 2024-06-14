Parsifal Capital Management LP Invests $128.25 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 899,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,245,000. Clorox accounts for 8.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Clorox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 999,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.