Parsifal Capital Management LP Makes New $14.12 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 317,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.