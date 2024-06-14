Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $812,037.71

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.35 million and $812,037.71 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001624 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

