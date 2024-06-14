PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. PDD accounts for 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.07. 4,553,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.