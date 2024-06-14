PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 143.5% in May

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 33,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,322. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

